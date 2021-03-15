By Bolaji Okunola

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo yesterday lavished undisclosed amount of money on her biological mother Martina while cerebrating the annual Mothers Day in a private jet.

Ighalo, who joined Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Shabab for a 30-months loan spell, revealed this via his verify Instagram handle. The 31-year-old attacker who early this month netted his first Saudi league brace in Al Shabab 2-1 victory to Damac, flaunted the luxury lifestyle she witnessed with her aging mother.

The duo spent early stage of their lives in Ajegunle, Lagos and was seen displaying several foreign and local dishes in the multi million naira private jet.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mama and all mothers. God bless you all I pray,” he captioned the message.

The former Manchester United goal poacher has netted three goals in seven outings for The Saudi giant. His impressive form had seen him inspired his side to 2nd spot on the log.

In a similar vein, compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Kenneth Omeruo and host of other Eagles’ stars all lavished attention on their mothers.