As part of his contribution to mark Mother’s Day, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, donated a power generating set and cash to the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area in Abia.

Kalu, who attended the Mass alongside his retinue of staff and associates, also inspected more completed infrastructure projects which he facilitated to the constituency. The projects sited within the Catholic church’s premises include a renovated one block of classroom at Okposi Primary School, Igbere and a solar-powered water borehole at Ibinanta, Igbere.

In his earlier address, Kalu eulogised the roles of women in the church and society and urged them to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Easter season by reflecting the image of Jesus Christ who came to redeem mankind from sins. He equally called upon the women to be good examples of motherhood in their homes and workplaces, as they are carriers of God’s image.

Asides his donation to the CWON, the Abia-North senator also made cash grants to different groups in the church and a cash payment for the immediate repairs in some parts of the church building.

Stressing the importance of his gifts to the church, the Abia North senator said the generating set is to complement the one already in used and appealed to the women organisation that though the power plant was given to them to encourage their activities, they should make it available whenever the church was in need of it.

He also made a cash donation to facilitate the repairs of some damaged parts of the church ceilings and other renovations.

CWON President of St. Patrick’s Parish, Ezinne Veronica Okor, thanked Kalu for his support to the development and activities of the church over the years while also appealing to him not to relent in his benevolence to their requests.

She said: “We express our profound happiness and gratitude for your unprecedented support and kindness towards us. Our sincere prayer is that God should continue to keep and bless you more. As we appreciate your kindness and benevolence towards the CWON, we urge you not to get fed up with our constant disturbances. You are the only one we have.”

Okor also appealed to Kalu to assist the organisation in procuring a bus for evangelical purposes which, according to her will solve transport problems and will also help them to participate in deanery and diocesan activities.

Parish Priest, Luke Alicho, during his homily, congratulated the women on their day and implored them to ensure peace in their homes.

He urged parents to desist from engaging in domestic violence, saying the world is in dire need of peace.

“The world is in need of peace in our family, society, places of work and so on . It’s unfortunate that the world lacks empathy, this Sunday gives us the opportunity to pray for peace which Jesus Christ has already given us.

“In no circumstance should any man raise his hand on any woman, men are supposed to protect the women. And women should not take it for granted to disgrace and disrespect their husband. Women should stop nagging and over complaining about certain issues in the home,” he said.