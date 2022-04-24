The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has joined Nigerians in celebrating the contribution of mothers and women to societal development.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who stated through his verified facebook page said: “This is imperative because women have shown to be custodians of intricate strings and responsibilities that hold society together and their masterful management of their roles have ensured that we have a thriving society.

“I commend their resilience, the tenacity of purpose and leadership, especially in situations of distress. I, call on governments all over the world to evolve programmes of support and empowerment for mothers and their children. God bless our mothers.” Obidike concluded.