From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Acting Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Prof Joseph Ugboaja, has warned against relegating women to the background ‘based on their importance in national development.’

In his message to the mothers on the occasion of the Mothers’ Sunday, Prof Ugboaja congratulated the mothers and charged them to do more to shore up the moral fabric of the nation. He noted that mothers are the bedrock of nation building through their efforts at building the families.

‘As I congratulate you on this day, I want to charge you to do more in terms of strengthening the moral fabrics of our country. Your roles as builders, support systems and partners cannot be overemphasized in our journey to nationhood and development,’ he said.

The Acting CMD called on the general public to accord women their proper place in the society, including leadershio in politics and healthcare, reiterating that any society that plays with the mothers is toying with its future.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings and protection for mothers across the world.