Mothers United and Mobilised (MUM), a non-governmental organization, has called on the federal and state governments to ensure speedy implementation of the reports of the various panels of enquiry on police brutality and related matters.

Dr Boluwaji Onabolu, convener of MUM, made the call at a media parley yesterday in Abuja.

Onabolu commended the states and federal government for setting up panels of enquiry into the police brutality and in particular the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). According to her, the measure, however, must not stop at the fact findings but must facilitate dialogue, ensure accountability and redress.