Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has said motivation is key to propelling people to develop the state.

Alabi, who addressed the congregation of the Word Assembly Headquarters, Ilorin, said with proper motivation workers and the people are encouraged to drive the growth of the economy.

“The present administration wants Kwara to succeed, and if you want Kwara to succeed, you must pray and support the government in its efforts and desire to fix things.”

He called on the people to love themselves and their neighbours and be ready to make sacrifices to make Kwara work.

Mr Alabi also emphasised the need for quality education from primary and secondary levels adding that without quality education the Nation cannot succeed.

He charged the people to always pray for the government under the leadership of Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

General Overseer of Word Assembly, Evangelist Isaac Omolehin, noted that it was the power of God that brought the present administration into office and called on the people to support the government.

He led the congregation on a special prayer for government and for peace and tranquility to reign in Kwara and Nigeria.