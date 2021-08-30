From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 12 passengers died and six others injured in a motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja highway, yesterday.

The accident involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.

The cause of the accident was identified as a brake failure following a tyre blowout.

A statement by the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons have died and six others are injured following a ghastly road traffic crash which occurred on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia LGA.

“The crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja. The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion. Twelve passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and sent condolences to the families of the perished victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured persons a quick recovery.

“The governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.