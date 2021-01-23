From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

People are feared dead in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Saturday in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Although the exact number of the dead could not be ascertained, it was gathered that students and traders were involved in the accident.

A truck was said to have lost control due to brake failure and reportedly rammed into open shops and killed the victims of the accident.

This was confirmed by a student, Bolatito Arogundo, who spoke via telephone.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) could not be reached to confirm the incident.