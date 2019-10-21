Romanus Okoye

A group of automobile dealers in Lagos State have threatened to drag the Nigerian Customs Service, NIS, to court over the sealing of their business premises.

In a letter to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, through the law firm of Ubani & Co, the group condemned the September 30, 2019, raid and sealing of their offices by customs officers saying that the action of the agency was a demonstration of gross irresponsibility, unprecedented impunity and abuse of power.

They maintained that all the cars in their business premises were duly cleared and appropriate duties paid to the Federal Government.

In the letter, also forward to the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives and Attorney General of the Federation, the group warned that if their premises were not reopened in the next 14 days with a compensation of N10billion for loss incurred during the period of closure, they would have no other option but to approach the court for redress.

The letter said: “The action of the Nigerian Customs is not only lawless but very oppressive.

“The moment when government agencies elevate the pursuit of revenue above the right and welfare of the citizens, Nigeria is doomed, but God forbid that things degenerate to that level.”