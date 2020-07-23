Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, commenced the distribution of 1,000 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to operators following the ban on commercial motorcyclists by the administration.

Governor Mohammed said N250million was deposited for the project.

Speak during the distribution of 345 units of the tricycles at the Bauchi State Development Board, the governor assured that the remaining 655 units would be handed over to beneficiaries in good time to ameliorate the suffering caused by the ban on commercial motorcycle operations.

Governor Mohammed said the ban on commercial motorcyclists was necessary for security and health reasons saying as soon as the COVID19 pandemic was over, the state would consider relaxing the ban.

Commissioner for Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprises, Muhammad Sale, commended the governor for the gesture saying it would ameliorate the suffering of the masses.He said the ban on motorcycles was painful but that it would not subsist forever as government was considering allowing their operations in some local government areas of the state.

He said the distribution of the first batch of the 350 tricycles was done under the Kauran Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).

Sale charged beneficiaries to observe the rules and guidelines laid down for their operations, warning that no beneficiary is allowed to dispose of his KAKE NAPEP or sell it.

“It is a loan of N740,000 repayable within three months. Recovery strategy and arrangements have been concluded with Yankari Microfinance Bank to take daily charge of the exercise such that every beneficiary will be depositing N1,000 daily unfailingly,” he said.