Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Tragedy occurred at Umungada, Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday as a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada and his passenger was roasted to death in an accident when three motorcyclists collided.

According to an eye witness, the okada rider popularly known as Fela was carrying a passenger who was carrying a gallon containing 10 litres of fuel. As he made an effort to dodge a pothole, another motorcyclist who was trying to avoid the multiple potholes in his path, rammed unto Fela and his passenger.

The crash according to the source, led to the puncture of the gallon; its content poured on the spark plug of Fela’s motorcycle and instantly setting the victims on fire killing Fela and his passenger.

Just then, a speeding motorcyclist carrying a passenger also became a casualty, but rescued by sympathisers; he sustained serious burnt injuries.

He were later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, where he is currently recuperating.