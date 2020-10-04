

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An unnamed police officer attached to the Aramoko Division of the Ekiti State police command, was on Saturday evening crushed to death by a motorist along Efon-Aramoko road in the State.

The police officer was said to be on his way to work when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the officer died as a result of injuries he sustained from the incident.

The motorist who also sustained critical injury was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Sunday Abutu, who spoke with newsmen on the incident on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the command has commenced investigation “to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the policeman for necessary action.”