From Uche Usim, Abuja

Angry motorists nationwide are taking out their frustrations on petrol attendants and managers of filling stations that sold adulterated petrol that knocked their engines.

The motorists said it was wrong for oil marketers to continue dispensing the dirty fuel when there were plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPC to mop up the adulterated petrol in circulation.

In Abuja, drama ensued at the NIPCO filling station along Zuba-Kubwa expressway on Wednesday when some motorists bought petrol and their vehicles developed engine problems and consequently grounded.

They engaged the management in verbal war as they sought redress.

In Port Harcourt, the Rivers States capital, Daily Sun learnt some petrol attendants were beaten up.