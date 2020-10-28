Uche Usim, Abuja

As the government and businessess continue to take stock of losses incured during the #endsars protests, motorists and commuters appear set for another round of petrol scarcity, which could further upset the socio-economic balance of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was as most filling stations in Abuja had long queues with many oil marketers shutting their stations for fear of being attacked by miscreants who have since hijacked the #endsars protest and now wreaking havoc all over the city.

More so, it was gathered that tanker drivers have become reluctant coming to the roads to avoid running into rampaging arsonists now dominating the protests.

Daily Sun learnt that owners of the filling stations got wind of possible attack by hoodlums since they operate a high cashflow business, prompting most of them to lock up their businesses.

About seven petrol outlets along the popular Kubwa expressway were closed. Few stations, like the NNPC mega station and others, that had the courage to operate flooded their premises with armed policemen to ward off criminals. Nonetheless, there were long queues that snaked for 20-30 meters.

Meanwhile, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, while reacting to the resurfacing of queues, cautioned motorists against panic buying, even as he assured that the Corporation currently has over two billion litres of petrol in stock.

“There is no need for panic-buying, rest assured the NNPC has over two billion litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60 -day-product supply sufficiency to the entire country”, Obateru said.

Motorists who spoke with Daily Sun described the development as worrisome.

According to Mr Michael Ado, a businessman, the return of fuel queues has caused him some palpitations.

“I heard petrol will be scarce at the weekend but I thought it was a huge joke, only for me to wake up to see long queues here in Mobil filling station in Dutse. Do they want to kill us in Nigeria? There is no electricity and now no petrol, despite being very expensive. “This country wants to kill the poor people”, he said.