Uche Usim, Abuja

As the government and private sector compute their losses to the #endsars protest, motorists and commuters are currently wailing under a fresh season of petrol scarcity, which has upset the socio-economic equilibrium of the Federal Capital Territory.

Most filling stations in Abuja had horrifying queues as many oil marketers shut their stations for fear of being attacked by miscreants, who have since hijacked the #endsars protest and now wreaking havoc all over the city.

More so, it was gathered that tanker drivers have become reluctant to operate to avoid running into rampaging arsonists who now dominate the protests.

Daily Sun further learnt that owners of the filling stations got wind of possible attack by hoodlums since they operate a high cashflow business, prompting most of them to lock up their businesses.

About seven petrol outlets along the popular Kubwa expressway were closed. Few stations, like the NNPC mega station and others, that had the courage to operate flooded their premises with armed policemen to ward off criminals. Nonetheless, there were long queues that snaked for 20-30 meters.

Meanwhile, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, while reacting to the resurfacing of queues, cautioned motorists against panic buying, even as he assured that the corporation currently has over two billion litres of petrol in stock.

“There is no need for panic-buying, rest assured that the NNPC has over two billion litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60 -day-product supply sufficiency to the entire country”, Obateru said.

Motorists who spoke with Daily Sun described the development as killing.

According to Mr Michael Ado a businessman, the return of fuel queues has caused him palpitations.

“I heard petrol will be scarce over the weekend but I thought it was a huge joke, only for me to wake up to see long queues here in Mobil filling station in Dutse. Do they want to kill us in Nigeria?

There is no electricity and now no petrol, despite being very expensive.

“This country wants to kill the poor people”, he lamented.

Another motorist, Mrs Magdalene Ozo had this to say.

“I was actually going to the laboratory to run some tests. I have heavy chest pain but on getting to the lab, the road has been blocked by fuel queues. I can’t buy petrol, I also can’t access the lab. This is double mess”, she said.

It was gathered that commuters had a hectic time going to work as most commercial vehicles were stranded at filling stations.