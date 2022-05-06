The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will not relent in apprehending motorists driving against traffic in the Ajegunle axis of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Umar, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Umar advised drivers to always exercise patience and avoid committing traffic offences that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives, especially in the Ajegunle axis.

“FRSC has observed that some motorists are in the habit of driving dangerously by taking one way, especially when it is raining.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We will not tolerate such indiscipline from those drivers because the lives of our people are precious to us.

“I, therefore, admonish motorists to desist from driving against traffic, all in the name of bad roads, to avoid unnecessary crashes,” he said.

The sector commander enjoined drivers to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, as the firm handling Lagos-Abeokuta expressway would soon be back on site.

(NAN)