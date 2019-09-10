Dele Ojo

The drivers of a Toyota car and a truck this afternoon, escaped death in what could have been a fatal accident on Acme Road in Ikeja, Lagos.

The accident occurred when the truck dragged the Toyota car off the road, just inches away from the nearby ditch.

According a source, the incident happened near the Lagos State All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos secretariat on Acme Road. However, no lives were lost and no injuries sustained. But the rear of the black Toyota car was hit, leaving it badly damaged.