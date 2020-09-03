Uche Usim, Abuja

Abuja motorists woke up to a rude shock on Thursday morning to discover that oil marketers had adjusted their pumps from the N149.80k a litre to N161/litre.

The development was particularly disheartening as the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had announced that the product would be sold at N151.56k per litre.

A PPMC official, D.O Abalaka, in a statement said: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

“This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that filling stations that dispensed petrol sold it between N160-161 per litre.

Others who sold at the former price of N149/litre had long queues.

Conoil filling station in located in front of NNPC headquarters sold petrol at N160/litre, while Total Station at Area 3 sold N161.70k/litre.

It was the same price at Total filling station, FHA Lugbe.

Motorists lambasted the federal government for what they termed the height of insensitivity for the twin hike of electricity and petrol.