From Uche Usim, Abuja

Days of free parking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja are numbered, as the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to introduce a park and pay arrangement for motorists, as it is obtained at Lagos airport terminals.

The Airport Manager/Regional General Manager, North Central of FAAN, Kabir Mohammed, who made the disclosure when he met with Aviation Correspondents recently said the move was aimed at bringing sanity to the airport and swelling the revenue of the Federal Government.

Mohammed, who was deployed to head the Abuja Airport on March 10, 2022, further said the introduction of the park and pay is expected to address the problems of touts, who relentlessly harass and extort innocent drivers who bring in passengers at the airport.

He also said as part of the ongoing reorganisations at the airport, the rowdy taxi drivers and the illegal businesses going on at the front of the departure hall at airport will be addressed.

To address the issue traffic snarl at the toll gate of the Abuja airport, which affects staff, airport users and passengers, the Airport Manager has commissioned a task force which constitutes of himself and head of department to supervise at the toll gate on a daily basis with the sole aim of managing the inflow of

traffic into the airport.

Mohammed has proposed the relocation of the Mosque to a more comfortable location for easy vehicular movement within the airport and as well as expanding the car park.

He has also proposed the introduction of shuttle buses for staff, stakeholders and airport users and recreation centers.