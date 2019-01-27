The Federation International de L’Automobile (FIA) has recognised the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) as its representative and coordinator of its activities in Nigeria with effect from December 7, 2018.

The decision to delegate sporting power to Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria was taken by the federation at its General Assembly which took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Bringing together over 246 national motoring and sporting organisations from five continents, FIA is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading motoring organisations.

At a press briefing to announce the development, ATCN President, Ishaku Bamaiyi, explained that the club is the effective representative body of FIA in Nigeria for the mobility arm of its operations.

ATCN, according to him, was vested with the responsibility of campaigning and promoting road safety as well as transport related matters amongst others.

Bamaiyi listed the objectives of the club as creating awareness and campaign for road safety; promoting sport tourism; organising motor sport activities; issuance of FIA documents, such as sporting licence, International Driver’s Permit (IDP), etc; and promoting motoring as a means of relaxation.

The ATCN President identified sports and mobility as two key areas FIA focuses its activities, stating that the federation sanctions and organises all motor sport events and tournaments worldwide, including Formula 1 races and Formula E races, as well as Formula 2, 3 4 races.

World Touring Car Championships, World Rally Championships, and others, are also among the notable sport events it regulates.

On mobility, guests were informed at the press conference that promotion of global tourism, environmental protection and awareness matters, global campaign for road safety, are some of the cardinal principles of the Mobility arm of the FIA.

Bamaiayi, however, explained that, FIA guiding principle is to ensure safe, affordable and clean transport for all, even as he pointed out that the mobility arm focuses on promoting freedom of mobility, protecting the interests of consumers while travelling, taking into account environmental impact, safety concerns and related social and economic factors.

“With the delegation of the FIA sporting power, we are empowered to organise all forms of motorsport activities, issuance of all racing licenses for local and international events with the exception of super license that covers FIA Formula1 and prepare Nigerians for the IOC come 2020.”

Stressing that safety is the most important part of motorsports, he assured that the club is committed to ensuring the safety of drivers and spectators, adding that all its events in the country are always geared towards meeting the best international practice in line with the FIA ASN Development Manual.

These motorsports activities include go-karting and its championship from grassroots to nationals, slalom, rallies, off roads, circuit races etc.

“As we had discussed with the FIA Secretary General for Sport, we agree to start in 2019 a championship of any aspect of motorsport discipline of our choice. However, we would present our framework to them by April of 2019 in South Africa…

“So far, the FIA Vice President for Sport, Automobile Club of Ivory Coast, Automobile Association of Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania as well as Automobile & Touring Club of UAE, have all agreed to support and encourage us with the development.