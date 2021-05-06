Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that the CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, has demonstrated a clear vision of ensuring massive infrastructure development as a pivot for football economy in the African continent.

Pinnick said: “Motsepe believes in Africa’s abundance of talents, which is why he strongly thinks that, if African players wants to leave the continent to play in Europe, it should be to one of the major six to seven leagues in Europe. He does not want anything outside that.

“We have African players going to France, Spain and other parts of Europe to naturalise. We found out that, this class of players can still play in Africa to help develop the continent’s football. And the only way this can be done is through the building of massive infrastructure.”

He added: “Since the new CAF president came into office, he has been working closely with FIFA and several other International agencies and organisations, including a closer bond with the Africa Development Bank.