From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has given agric loans to seven graduates of the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe who disclosed this at the institution’s campus during activities marking his 100 days in office as MOUAU’s VC, said the loans were in fulfilment of his pledge when he assumed office, to produce self-sufficient farmers.

Prof Iwe said the loan facilities extended to the graduates were made possible through the launching of the MOUAU Agric Graduate Loan Scheme (MAGLS) and initiated by MOUAU Extension Centre (MEC).

The VC disclosed that the seven graduates from different Colleges of the University which were the first set of beneficiaries, were on June 9, handed over cheques ranging between N120, 000 to N400, 000.

The beneficiaries he said would use the loan facilities to establish business in fish production, poultry farming, cassava production, pig farming, egg sales, palm oil marketing and Agric input sales.

To live up to her name as as Agric institution, the VC informed that he reached out to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made a request for the Ministry to assist the university to open up its vast land for farming purposes.

Prof Iwe noted with happiness that the move led to the opening up of about 400 hectre of farm land which he promised would soon be put to profitable use as he made known MOUAU has purchased farm equipment worth over N2m.

Prof Iwe equally stated that within his first 100 days in office, the University successfully hosted accreditation teams from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the assessment of undergraduate and postgraduate in Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Agric Business and Management Sciences.

“The administration also successfully hosted a Presidential Visitation Panel which came to assess activities in the university over a 10-year period, as well as a Needs Assessment Panel that visited to look into our performance in that direction”.

Prof Iwe highlighted other areas of achievement of his administration in the past 100 days on the saddle of the institution and promised of better days ahead.