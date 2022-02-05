From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The College of Veterinary Medicine of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has inducted 35 persons who graduated from the institution.

This even as the Vice Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe charged the graduates to remain good ambassadors of the school.

The graduating students while taking their oaths for service, promised to practice their profession with conscience, dignity and strict respect to ethics.

The event which took place at the Pius Anyim auditorium of MOUAU, was the 8th oath-taking and induction ceremony of the veterinary graduands , 2019/2020 set, carried out by Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi, the Acting Registrar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) ,who also conferred legal rights on the graduands.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe praised the roles of VCN in helping MOUAU maintained the standard requirements for the training of veterinary surgeons , adding that under his watch, the enabling atmosphere had been provided for quality research by staff of college of veterinary medicine which has in return resulted in quality training of veterinary surgeons.

He challenged the fresh veterinary doctors to diversify Nigeria’s economy with agriculture, encouraging them to apply the knowledge and competence they acquired to boost animal health and productions while noting that the college of veterinary medicine consumed quantum resources of the university.

Conferring the legal rights on the fresh veterinary doctors, the Acting Registrar of Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi warned that the ethics of the profession must not be compromised and threatened that the hammer of the council would fall on any of the inductees who would digress from the ethics.

Earlier in her address, Dr Aishatu Abubakar Baju, the President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria, represented by Olatunji Nasir, promised that the Council would continue ensure food security as well as safety of abattoirs in the country and commended the efforts of the V-C, Iwe in MOUAU.