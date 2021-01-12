From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Members of the Joint Action Committee of the Non- Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, chapter yesterday embarked on a 3-day strike.

The industrial action it was gathered was in tandem with the directive of its national body to press against the non implementation of Memorandum of Understanding reached with Federal government last year.

Chairman of joint Action committee of NASU and SSANU in the institution, Mr. Ken Njoku, said the action was aimed at reminding the Federal government to implement the MoU reached and signed with the Union on Tuesday October 20, 2020 with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

He stated that some of the issues raised in the MoU included the inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, non-payment of earned allowances and arrears of minimum page.

Other demands were the delay in renegotiation of FG/ NASU/SSANU 2009 agreement and non payment of retirement benefits of outgone members.

Njoku pointed out that JAC also frowns at the teaching staff headships of non-teaching staff units, as well as the neglect and poor funding of state Universities and non-constitution of visitation panels for Universities.

He charged members of the unions to participate in the three-day protest, adding that further directives will come from the National body later.