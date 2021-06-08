From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) shutdown all activists on campus today as they protest over what they described as lack of amenities in the institution and high acceptance fees.

The protesting students blocked the main entrance into the institution and turned it into kitchen as some of them put on fire to cook food in front of the major entrance.

Some of the protesters carried placards some of which read, “No light on campus”, “No security light”, “No water on the Campus”, “No Hall for Examination”, “No to high Acceptance fee”. The major road outside the school was blocked by the students.