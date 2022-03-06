From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Vice Chancellor of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the recent agreement it signed with the National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) was a ploy to convert the school’s lands for cattle grazing.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding the university entered into with NALDA was aimed at bringing some agricultural revolution in the school’s farms and to put the institution ahead of others in farming and general agricultural achievements.

Prof Iwe who made the clarification while speaking during activities making his first year in office as Vice Chancellor, listed the achievements of the university in the one year of his stewardship.

“This is the first time a body has come up to assist this university to develop its farms. We have not given our lands for RUGA settlements but it is part of efforts to encourage teaching, learning and research.”

He also disclosed that MOUAU has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NIMET under one year of his leadership, adding that a five-year trade conflict between MOUAU and a consulting firm, Aoen has been resolved.