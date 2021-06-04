From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) and its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, have been honoured with awards during the Dr. Michael Okpara Centenary celebration. MOUAU received an award for its feats in research and innovation, while her Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Iwe was recognised for his exemplary leadership.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who chaired the occasion, described his personal relationship with Dr. Okpara as very robust.

He noted that the late Eastern Nigeria Premier’s wife, Adanma provided much needed mentorship to his wife when he was Governor of Abia State. Receiving the awards, Prof. Iwe expressed his delight, saying that the management of the university was well represented to identify with the Okpara legacy.