From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has tasked agriculture extension workers and famers on the need for effective management of soil.

Prof Iwe gave the task while declaring open a two day training workshop on the protection and management of soil resources organized for 14 Agriculture Extension workers and farmers drawn from Abia and Imo states,

held at the College of Crop and Soil Science of the University.

Represented by Professor Chukwuma Ofor, the Vice Chancellor said the objectives of NISS are in tandem with the vision and mandate of the university.

He urged the trainees to learn how to rightly manage the soil to make it remain profitable.

NISS South East Coordinator, Professor Charles Asadu expressed worry over the activities of quacks in its practice and vowed to address the problem in accordance with the relevant Bill which was signed into Law by president Muhammadu Buhari on February 3, 2017.

Prof Asadu said the law mandates NISS to regulate the profession of Soil Science in Nigeria as well as provide a scientific basis for enhancing and sustaining productivity of Soil resources with minimal environmental degradation, especially with regard to food production among others in the country. The Dean of the College professor Olayinka Nwachukwu said the workshop aligned with the United Nations stand that without Soils, there can't be life on earth, hence the need to protect it.

NISS state Coordinator and professor of Soil Science at MOUAU, Dr. Damian Asawalam who disclosed that it took many years to pass the NISS Bill into law, urged governments to do the needful that would positively impact implementation of the NISS law including addressing the challenges.