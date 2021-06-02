From Okey Sampson Umuahia

The President of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Women Association, (MOUAUWA) and wife of the vice-chancellor of the University, Dr. Mrs. Nkechi Nkem Iwe has described children as the greatest gift to humanity, whose development must be the collective responsibility of every well-meaning individual in the society.

Dr. Iwe stated this during the association’s children’s day celebration, held at the University’s Senator Anyim Pius Anyim Auditorium.

She emphasised that children must be recognized as the future leaders of the country, adding that well-meaning individuals in the society must work collectively to inculcate in them the right values, as well as equip them with the right skills they need to survive in tough times.

She called on schools across the country to as training ground for the children, make character-building an indispensable element in their curriculum.

Iwe promised that MOUAUWA would continue to do all in her capacity, to ensure that the children under her care were well-groomed for the future.

Declaring the event open, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, urged the children to be patriotic citizens and make use of every opportunity they have now, to become better adults in the future.

The VC equally advised them to be obedient to their parents and teachers, assuring that he would relate well with them, to ensure their well-being.

The celebration featured poems, drama, debate competition and cultural dance performances by pupils of the University’s Demonstration Nursery/Primary School and students of the University’s Demonstration Secondary School.