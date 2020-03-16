Mouka, Nigeria’s leading mattress and bedding products manufacturer, joined the World Sleep Society in commemorating the 2020 World Sleep Day, at its corporate head office in Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday, March 12, 2020. This year’s celebration themed ‘‘Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet,” focused on sleep as a pillar of health allowing for better decision-making and cognitive understanding while highlighting its ability to improve the quality of life. The discussion further brought to the fore, the many problems associated with an inadequate or near absence of sleep.

The inaugural edition of World Sleep Day in Nigeria was organised in March 2011 by Mouka.

The Mouka 2020 World Sleep Day was an extension of previous editions; it, however, offered additional dimension to the emphasis on health benefits of quality sleep as requirements for boosting overall health and economic growth. Mouka has been at the forefront of healthy sleep culture and production of sleep solutions specially designed to cater to the needs of virtually all segments of the society.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, Mouka as the industry leader would continue to propagate healthy sleep culture in Africa’s most populous black nation.

“Mouka owns sleep in Nigeria and we must educate consumers about the importance of sleep to the total wellbeing of the population. Independent research clearly shows that Mouka is the number one brand of mattresses and other bedding products in Nigeria, that’s not me saying that, that’s not the leadership team saying that, it’s the consumers saying that Mouka owns sleep in Nigeria,” says Raymond Murphy.

According to Dimeji Osingunwa, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, the company’s business has been growing year-on-year as a result of the brand’s consistency in providing sleep solutions.