Merit Ibe

Managing Director of Mouka Limited, Raymond Murphy, has stated that the company is committed to quality products to maintain theleadership of its market share in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Mouka made the statement during a tour of its factory in Lagos, as part of activities to mark its 60th anniversary.

Mouka, mattress and other bedding products manufacturer, would also comfort 60 less privileged homes in Nigeria, have a wellness walk, and a gala to mark the event.

Murphy, who said the last 60 years has been a long and successful journey for the company, adding that Mouka has built an enduring brand in the last six decades. He described Mouka as a truly indigenous company, whose raw materials are sourced locally, adding that the company is staffed by about 801 local employees, with him being the only expatriate.

Despite market competition, Murphy said the company has stayed afloat, and encouraged customers to insist on Mouka products.

He disclosed that the foundation of the company was laid 60 years ago in Kano State, when the scion of the Faiz Moukarim family started the Moukarim Metalwood factory to manufacture furniture and iron beds, adding that since then, Mouka has gone into manufacturing of foam and spring mattresses, as well as other bedding products at its three production facilities across Nigeria.

He explained that the company has also developed an extensive distribution network with more than 1,000 branded sales outlets nationwide and over 300 distributors, some of whom are second generation distributors who have been with the company for over 40 years.