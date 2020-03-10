To mark the International Women’s Day, foam-based mattress and other bedding products manufacturers, Mouka, has advocated gender equality in all spheres of influence as it is required for businesses to thrive.

This year’s women’s day theme is #EachforEqual, meaning an equal world is an enabled world. The theme is hinged on the United Nations Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration Platform for Action, considered the UN most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.

Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, who spoke during an event in Lagos, said women have the potential to influence their environment to inspire positive change, adding that those of the feminine gender should not relent in engaging all necessary and legitimate means of empowering themselves.

He also stated that education for the girl child must not be wished away, noting that access to education remains the most valid means of self-empowerment.

He added that the work place policy should be such that gives room for women to aspire to positions of greater influence in the corporate environment.

“Girl child education is a springboard for undeniable influence to the women folk. It creates an avenue for attainment of greater heights even in the larger society. And women, if empowered through an all- inclusive policy, have the ability to create positive work environment that can enhance productivity,” Murphy said.

He therefore, implored women to emulate notable feminine figures, who have set enviable records in their society while encouraging them to engage all necessary and legitimate means of self-empowerment in pursuit of their personal development.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual – An equal world is an enabled world. The theme is hinged on the United Nations Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration Platform for Action, considered the UN most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.