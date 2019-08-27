Mouka, a foam and bedding products manufacturer, has emerged Africa’s Leading World Class Premium Bedding/Mattress/Pillows Product Company of the Year at the 2019 edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards.

Mouka was declared Africa’s Leading World Class Premium Bedding/Mattress/Pillows Product Company of the Year after a technical committee research report showed that Mouka was outstanding in the Premium Bedding/Mattress/Pillows Product category.

The award was presented to Mouka on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Lagos. It was received by Femi Fapohunda, a director at Mouka Limited and Jide Odelola, Mouka’s senior brand and innovation manager.

Reacting to the gesture, the Chief Executive Officer of the foam and mattress company, Raymond Murphy, said Mouka is a brand synonymous with unparalleled quality adding that the award confirms the brand’s dedication and commitment to providing consumers with the best quality products.

“I think this is in recognition of all of the hard work that our marketing team has done over the last few years to develop the Mouka brand into such a strong leadership and very visible position. And quality underpins everything we do within the company. In our manufacturing facilities, our Research and Development facilities, our Quality Control departments, there’s one word that comes through;and that is passion.

“And we are absolutely passionate about everything we do to make sure that as products leave the Mouka factories around the country, that we’re guaranteed that every single product is of first class quality,” Mouka’s chief executive said.

For his part, Fapohunda said: “Mouka is an heritage brand, quality is our heritage, and we’re showing it to the world.”

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards constitute an initiative of the African Brand Congress (ABC).

According to a statement by the Congress, the African Brand Congress is an annual fiesta of best brains behind most successful and sought-after African brands.

“The Congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire Brand managers and professional in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation. It is an appropriate platform for all brand owners and industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness. It meant to share knowledge, ideas and challenges by industry icons”, the statement reads…”