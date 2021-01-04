Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, recently celebrated with families of babies born on New Year’s day, in furtherance of its commitment of adding value to life.

The company presented gifts to mothers of the first babies at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Shagamu, in Ogun State, and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The gifts comprised of Dreamtime Baby mattress, Mouka baby mat, baby wipes and diapers.

First Lady of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, and other top government functionaries, who were part of the governor’s wife entourage, made donations to first babies at select hospitals including LASUTH, to mark the New Year celebration.

Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Operating Officer, Mouka, Femi Fapohunda, said as the owners of sleep in Nigeria, Mouka continue to advocate a healthy sleep culture, especially for children. This is why Mouka donates Dreamtime mattresses specially designed with children in mind, to the first babies of the year.

The Dreamtime mattress is water-resistant yet breathable to keep the body cool. It is also made with the right density of foam to keep children comfortable while they sleep.