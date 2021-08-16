By Bimbola Oyesola

The management of Mouka Limited has debunked any act of molestation or arrest of some of its workers last week.

Speaking at an meeting with the media at the weekend in Lagos, the HR manager, Ifeoma Okoruen, said, the management did not order the arrest of any staff nor the violent few.

“Our attention has been drawn to some distorted and deliberately fabricated stories posted on a few social media platforms by persons claiming to be staff of Mouka Limited and some recruited paid adverse content traders, deliberately to blackmail, intimidate and embarrass Mouka in order to justify their illegal disruption of work and molestation of law-abiding and peaceful staff of the company.

“However, despite the fact that the arrests have not been ordered by the management of our company, efforts are being made to resolve the issue provided the violent attack and the infringement of other workers’ rights ceases,” she said.

She stated that the event of Thursday, August 12, 2021, whereby a few staff who were agitating unjustly for some personal demands, staged a protest, which initially started as peaceful but later degenerated into harassment and attack of other staffers who had refused to be recruited into this anti-operation activity.

Okoruen stated that the company, being a law-abiding corporate organization, has maintained an unprovoked stance even while the troublemakers continue throwing of stones and objects at distributors, visitors and other staffers of the company.

She added that, the following day the agitating few had recruited some non-staff to join the agitation and they became violent.

“When the law enforcement agents who had all along been there to maintain peace and order could no longer bear the escalating attack on persons and an attempt to attack them, they called for reinforcement and effected the arrest of the few troublemakers,” she averred.

She said, the Company is disappointed that the actions of a few led to some unsavory scenes in the roadways outside of the premises and in the immediate community, as they used all resources available to avoid the matter escalating into a civil disturbance requiring intervention, to no avail.

She explained that, as part of the Company’s continuous improvement plans, they recently undertook a restructuring program which engaged almost 10% of the Mouka people across all employee grades and in all locations nationwide with major objectives to strengthen operations and to provide career development opportunities for key deserving employees which does not go down well with few and eventually led to the protest and they have to act swiftly in order to avoid break down of laws and orders.

“Our hope is that reason and good conscience will prevail in the circumstance as our company continues to remain focused on investing in the careers and livelihoods of our loyal, committed, and dedicated employees” she said.