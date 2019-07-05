After their recent visit to Dubai and London, distributors of Mouka foam have pledged their resolve to consolidate the market penetration of the brand.

Distributors, who just returned from a seven-day trip to the Middle Eastern and Europe, said that they were treated to a fun filled time and pledged their commitment to the growth plan of the brand.

“On the company’s side, it’s a good thing they have done. They took us for a boat cruise and desert drive in Dubai. They are wonderful. In so many sectors, no company can be compared to Mouka, I dare to say that,” declared Timothy Ifurunwa, one of the beneficiaries of the business trip.

“I’m still going to write a letter of appreciation to the management of Mouka. Not too many establishments can do what Mouka has just done. I call them ‘talk and do’. They kept their words,” said Igboko Chinonso owner of Ideal Plux Investment Limited, distributor of Mouka Foam.

According to Funmi Paulo, who also embarked on the journey, the experience was quite an opener as it availed beneficiaries the opportunity to reinvent themselves. “It was a pleasurable experience, and what Mouka has done is fantastic,” she said. “I’ll like to say thank you to the management of Mouka for the gift because to me it was a gift. I had never dreamt of travelling out of the country, but this opportunity has now enabled me to do that. They made the promise and they kept their word.”

For his part, Chukwudi Okoro, owner of Picotex, said the trip was not just entertaining but was also an eye-opener. “When we arrived, we were taking to one of the five-star hotels closest to the beach. It was a delight. The kind of experience we hadn’t had. It was fun. We went for boat cruise and later for desert ride, it was fun. We were taken to the museum where we learnt the history of how Dubai started as a country,” Okoro recalled.