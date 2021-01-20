Mouka has the announced donation of 10 computer systems to the Nigerian Armed Force Resettlement Centre (NAFRC).

The gesture according to the company was to support the centre’s vision of becoming a world-class training institution for ex-servicemen and women who have made the nation proud in their calling as military officers while in active service.

The donation was made at the NAFRC training centre during the passing out ceremony of Trainees Course 02/2020 Stream Two of ex-service military personnel.

This gesture was also to commemorate the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day which holds annually on January 15.

Presenting the gifts to the NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mouka, Dimeji Osingunwa, said the company was happy to step up and support the centre’s vision of becoming a world-class training institution for ex-servicemen and women.

Present at the presentation were Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; the CCO, who was accompanied by other Mouka staff, including the Chief Operating Officer, Femi Fapohunda, the Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun and Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Akeem Audu.

Mouka’s CCO pointed out that the company acknowledge the centre’s valuable role in adding value to the lives of members of the armed forces after their patriotic input to nation-building, by providing training to enable them to cope with challenges of reintegration into civil life.

Osingunwa said the company would continue to support the military and the NAFRC’s vision of becoming a world-class training institute through effective collaboration.