Mouka Dreamtime mattresses were donated by Mouka Limited, foam and mattress manufacturer in Nigeria, to babies born on May 27, 2019, a day set aside to celebrate children.

The babies in three hospitals – two in Lagos and one in Ibadan – were beneficiaries of the gesture on May 27, 2019. While the mothers of 10 babies received Mouka Dreamtime mattresses on behalf of their babies at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, six mothers had mattress donations made to their babies at the Gbagada General Hospital, also in Lagos.

In Ibadan, four babies born at the University College Hospital were picked for the donations.

In addition to the donations was a Children’s Day treat co-sponsored by Mouka in Lagos from May 24 to May 27. The gesture was Mouka’s way of giving back to the society and celebrating Nigerian children.

Speaking on the gesture, Mouka’s Senior Marketing Manager, Tolu Olanipekun, said Mouka was out to celebrate children with its water-resistant Dreamtime mattress specially designed with them in mind. The Dreamtime mattress is made with a special fabric that is water resistant to prevent water from soaking it. Sleeping on mackintosh often makes a child uncomfortable due to the texture and heat generated during sleep. Dreamtime on the other hand is covered with a soft and breathable fabric which keeps the body cool at night. These donations are to appreciate our children born on this day,” Olanipekun said.

On the Children’s Day treat co-sponsored by the brand, Mouka’s Brand and Innovation Manager, Deji Odelola, described the move as one geared towards engaging children as it relates to the importance of quality sleep, a phenomenon which, according to him, has a direct relationship with children’s academic performance.