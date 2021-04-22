By Merit Ibe

Mouka has rolled out the ‘Mums in Business Challenge’ to reward female entrepreneurs with cash grants for their ventures to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day.

The initiative is in line with the brand’s mission of adding comfort to life and falls under its CSR pillar of “skills for life”.

In May 2019, Mouka ran a similar online competition, organised in partnership with AGS Tribe, a firm that provides entrepreneurs opportunities across Africa. Maryam Adebola-Salami, founder of Mobaby Care Nigeria, emerged the winner and was presented with a cheque of $1,000.

This year, Mouka is taking this initiative further by supporting three entrepreneurs. The first prize winner will go home with a cash grant of N500,000, the second prize winner with N300,000 and the third with N200,000. All winners will also go home with Mouka mattresses and pillows. The 2021 ‘Mums in Business Challenge’ is also being organised in conjunction with the AGS Tribe. Consumers are encouraged to visit Mouka’s social media handles for information on how to participate as well as terms and conditions.

According to Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, “Mouka is a brand that genuinely cares for its consumers and is continuously looking for ways to add comfort to their lives through its products and initiatives as these. We see mums as pillars that support the homes. They should be encouraged and supported to excel in their chosen fields of endeavour’. She explained.

Mouka is Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products. Among its array of quality products are the Wellbeing Orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, Royal Luxury Pillow Top spring mattress and an assortment of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.