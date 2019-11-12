Mouka Limited, last weekend held a gala night to mark its 60th year of existence in Nigeria.

At the occasion, which was attended by dignitaries who gathered to celebrate the foremost foam company, its Managing Director Raymond Murphy, reminisced on how the company started.

Murphy said Moukarim family started the Moukarim Metal Wood Factory in Kano to manufacture furniture and iron beds. He said through its 60 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy, the mattress producer has been able to establish over 1,000 branded outlets nationwide, and has remained first choice mattress brand for millions of Nigerians.

According to him, the expansion of the indigenous business venture which started on a small scale six decades ago, has in no small way contributed to the growth of Africa’s largest economy.

“Mouka has been engaged in the creation of generation to generation business partners, job creation and sourcing local materials. Mouka is also reputed for high levels of governance and compliance, we pay our taxes accurately and on time. We contribute back to society through donations and contributions to the local communities where we operate,” Murphy said.

The indigenous brand’s contribution to national economy is also evidenced in its leading position in Nigeria’s mattress and beddings industry, where it maintains the largest market share.