Merit Ibe

Mouka Limited recently held its gala night to mark its 60 years of existence in Nigeria. On the occasion, which saw dignitaries gather to celebrate the foremost foam company, Managing Director of the company, Raymond Murphy, reminisced on how the company started.

Murphy said Moukarim family started the Moukarim Metal-Wood factory in Kano to manufacture furniture and iron beds, adding that through its 60 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy, the mattress producer has been able to establish over 1,000 branded outlets nationwide, and has remained first choice mattress brand for millions of Nigerians.

According to him, the expansion of the indigenous business venture which started on a small scale six decades ago, has in no mean way contributed to the growth of Africa’s largest economy.

“Mouka has been engaged in the creation of generations of business partners, job creation and sourcing local materials. Mouka is also reputed for high levels of governance and compliance, we pay our taxes accurately and on time. We contribute back to society through donations and contributions to thelocal communities where we operate,” Murphy said.

The indigenous brand’s contribution to national economy is also evidenced in its leading position in Nigeria’s mattress and beddings industry, in which it maintains the largest market share. The firm’s boss said the local manufacturer continues to make giant strides, in keeping with Global Best Manufacturing Practices, improving its manufacturing standards and product portfolio.

The company’s helms man also revealed that it is an attestation to what has become an undying resolve for brand and service excellence that saw Mouka become the only African company to be listed twice in the London Stock Exchange Group’s companies to Inspire Africa report published in 2017 and 2019.

Mouka was listed in the LSEG s companies to inspire Africa 2019 report after it made the 2017 inaugural edition. According to Murphy, the mattress and other bedding products company had to work earnestly to consolidate its performance in the sector to make the list of companies to inspire Africa for the second consecutive edition.

“To be included in the list, companies need to be privately held, and show an excellent rate of growth and potential to power African development. Considered owners of sleep in the most populous black nation, industry experts adjudge Mouka the leader of innovation in the sleep business. An attestation tothis fact was the endorsement of the brand recently, by the Nigeria Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT) and Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) for its ability to address the sleep needs of consumers,” he said.

Mouka’s dint of innovation also translated to the launch of a bio-technology driven Mozzi repellents; a multifaceted insect repellent range. Widely described as the first of its kind in Nigeria’s beddings industry, this innovation remains a no mean feat yet to be matched in bedding sectors across the African continent.

On how Mouka has been able to remain consistent with reference to quality delivery despite the stiff business environment within which it operates, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Femi Fapohunda said, the brand’s ability to weather the storm is tied to its adaptability to the changing business environment.

“We study the economic situation in the country at every point in time and brainstorm in order to come up with solution to every challenge and obstacle and that’s how we’ve been able to be around for this long,” Fapohunda,explained.

Also speaking about Mouka’s innovative drive, Head of Marketing for Mouka, Tolu Olanipekun, disclosed that the indigenous company is noted for considering the total wellbeing of its consumers in its overall marketing strategy, a business approach that has positioned the brand positively in the minds of the target audience.

“At Mouka, we do not only provide our consumers with quality offerings, we also ensure they are well educated on what Mouka product is best for them based on their age, body build, lifestyle and income,” she said.

This development led to the laurel it earned in March 2019 when it emerged the foam and mattress company of the year at the Nigeria Real Estate and Property Awards. On how Mouka received the enviable laurel, Joshua Uwabo, founder of the awards, who gave a hint that Mouka is good at what it does, explained that

Mouka’s emergence as the Foam and Mattress Company of the Year was hinged on quality delivery and brand excellence which clearly put the brand ahead of other competitors.

Not only is Nigeria’s leader of mattress production good at what it does, the company is also champion of safe work environment, an attribute which earned it a recognition from the National Employers Consultative Association (NECA) for exceptional safe work environment. This recognition was anchored on NECA’s 2018 Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) audit exercise.

The occasion was graced by founding members, the Moukarim family, management staff, business partners of the company, top Nollywood personalities and other stakeholders.