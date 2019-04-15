Mouka Limited, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous mattress and foam products manufacturer, has become one among a few African companies to be recognised twice by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), in the group’s Companies to inspire Africa report.

Mouka was listed in the – LSEG’scompanies to Inspire Africa2019 report after it made the 2017 inaugural edition.

To be included in the list, companies need to be privately held, and show an excellent rate of growth and potential to power African development.

Established in 1959, the company manufactures foam and spring mattresses, as well as other bedding products at its three production facilities across Nigeria.

The company has also developed an extensive distribution network with more than 1,000 branded sales outlets and over 300 third-party distributors across the country.

“One of the biggest opportunities over the past year has been to use the challenging operating environment to demonstrate the strength of our operations, by ensuring product availability in a marketplace where our competitors are struggling to do the same. As a result, we have been able to gain market share,” explains Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy.

Mouka was recognised alongside 360 companies from 32 countries across the continent represented in this year’s report, boasting an incredibly impressive average compound annual growth rate of 46 per cent, up from 16 percent in 2017.

Mouka’s listing in the Group’s 2019 Companies to Inspire Africa report is the second consecutive appearance of the bedding materials manufacturer in the prestigious report since its 2017 inaugural edition. The development sets the bedding industry giant apart from not just its competitors within its Nigerian operation base, but among other companies on the continent that have only made one appearance in the Companies to Inspire Africa report since its inaugural edition.