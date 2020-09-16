Mouka, Nigeria’s manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has disclosed that its sales soared in the first half of the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also restated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products which enhance sleep and ultimately sound health. The Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, who made the disclosure at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, unveiled some of the plans of its fiscal year.

Murphy, who attributed the robust sale to its national capabilities and large distribution network, said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders which comprises consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure Mouka delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

He noted that Mouka in its giant stride would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers. In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products. This, he affirmed, would be through intensive research and development (R&D).