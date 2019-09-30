Celebrating a milestone in its business trajectory in Nigeria’s market, leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, Mouka, has launched an initiative geared towards bringing succour to many Nigerians.

Tagged Comfort-A-Home, the initiative which is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, seeks to comfort homes with free donations of Mouka branded mattresses in line with plan to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Under the initiative, the general public is expected to nominate homes they believe deserve to be comforted with donations of free Mouka mattresses.

To send in nominations, participants are required to write a compelling essay of not more than 200 words stating why the family or home deserves the Mouka mattresses. Name, phone number(s) and address of the home/family being nominated should be included in the entries. All entries should be sent to [email protected]

According to Tolu Olanipekun, Mouka’s Senior Marketing Manager, entry window closes on October 31, 2019, after which a panel will judge the nominations and select 60 homes. Winners will be announced on Mouka social media platforms. Terms and conditions apply.

The foundation of the Mouka brand was laid in 1959, when the scion of the Faiz Moukarim family started the Moukarim Metalwood Factory in Kano to manufacture furniture and iron beds. Through its 60 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy, Mouka has established over 1,000 branded outlets nationwide, and has remained first choice mattress brand for millions of Nigerians. Since then, the company has also grown to become Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products.