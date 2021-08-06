Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, Mouka, has reinforced its position as the innovation trailblazer in the bedding industry with the launch of its eco-friendly mattress called Eco-Comfy.

Commenting on its latest innovation, Mouka’s head of marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, said the cutting-edge product was very affordable, yet certified as supportive and durable.

Olanipekun said Mouka’s Eco-Comfy mattress was made of 100 per cent recyclable polyester fibre which promotes airflow around the body, keeping the consumer cool and comfortable through the night.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Raymond Murphy, described the product as a further demonstration of Mouka’s commitment to promoting a sustainable environment. He said Mouka was continuously looking for ways to promote a safer environment by cutting down waste in its operations which has resulted in numerous awards to date.

Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Mr Dimeji Osingunwa, said Mouka continues to add comfort to lives of all categories of consumers. He said the Eco-Comfy mattress was targeted at consumers who want to enjoy quality sleep at a very pocket-friendly price. He encouraged institutions such as schools and camps that desire a low cost yet durable mattress to purchase the new Mouka Eco-Comfy.

