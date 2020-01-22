Merit Ibe

In commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Mouka, foremost manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has made a presentation to the country’s Armed Forces.

The company made the presentation at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, in honour of members of the Armed Forces being reintegrated into civil life.

Representing the organisation at the event was the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, accompanied by some members of the leadership team.

They met with the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, who presided over the occasion alongside the Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Sanni Liman, during the combined graduation ceremony of the mid-level officers’ entrepreneurship and management courses.

Mouka, through Murphy, donated a number of its products to the NAFRC in honour of members of the Armed Forces who have brilliantly served the country.

Mouka’s boss said the the gesture was the brand’s way of identifying with NAFRC’ s vision of becoming “a world-class training institution capable of repositioning ex-service men and women to cope with challenges of service in their post-service life.

“It is my honour and that of Mouka to felicitate with members of the Armed Forces, especially as the country celebrates the fallen heroes and serving members of the forces, who put their safety on the line for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

This presentation is Mouka’s way of identifying with the centre even as we look forward to forging strong partnership with this noble institution in the near future,” Murphy said. The Minister acknowledged the gesture, describing it as laudable.