Doris Obinna, Lagos

Mouka, Nigeria’s mattress and beddings manufacturer, remains committed to consumer wellbeing by delivering quality products to enhance sleep and sound health, according to Mouka CEO Raymond Murphy, who spoke at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement.

Murphy said the company would continue to engage stakeholders, which comprise of consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure that Mouka delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

According to him, Mouka would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers. In addition, the company will continue to give consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products.

This, he affirmed, would be through intensive research and development (R&D). The Mouka boss declared that the company has invested in equipping its state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure the production of quality mattresses and other bedding products.

‘This is why Mouka brand is unique, and the leader in its industry,’ Murphy stated.

On other initiatives, Murphy pointed out that the company will remain dynamic and responsive to consumers’ needs and preferences.

Giving back to society through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives was also highlighted as one of its cardinal focus in this fiscal period.

Recently, the company donated over 1,000 mattresses to Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Governments for the enhancement of their COVID-19 isolation centres for the treatment of infected persons.

The comoany introduced campaigns such as #StayhomewithMouka to educate, engages and supports its consumers during the lockdown. Also, Mouka partnered with the Nigeria society of physiotherapy on the #SleepBetterStayHealthy campaign to raise awareness on the importance of quality sleep in building a healthy immune system, especially during a pandemic.

Mouka’s product line include wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses, Klinic waterproof hospital mattress, Dreamtime water-resistant mattress, and Mondeo Spring mattress, as well as a range of pillow products.