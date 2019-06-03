Mouka Limited, manufacturer of foam and mattresses, has said Childrens’ Day is a reminder that the rights of the child must be upheld in totality at all times.

The company pledged its resolve to uphold the recognition that mankind owes to the child the best that it has to give, a premise upon which the adopted United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child was based.

Felicitating with Nigerian children, the management of Mouka said it aligns its belief with the UN Declaration of Rights of the Child; that the child must be given the means requisite for normal development, both materially and spiritually.

As part of activities to celebrate the 2019 Children’s Day, Mouka is co-sponsoring an event, Future Leaders Fiesta, organised by Ourkraft Ventures, a leading event and activation company. This year’s event, with the theme “Happier Children in a Greater Lagos,” is scheduled to hold from Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27, at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja.

Also in line with ensuring the welfare of the child as it concerns quality sleep, Mouka said it also commits itself to the continued production of the Dreamtime mattress which is specially designed with children in mind.

“The Dreamtime mattress is made with a special fabric that is water-resistant, which prevents water from soaking the foam. Sleeping on mackintosh often makes a child uncomfortable due to the texture and heat produced during sleep. Dreamtime on the other hand is covered with a soft and breathable fabric which keeps the body cool at night,” the company said

It added that it was Mouka’s way of supporting children by ensuring that their health and academic performance were not jeopardised due to lack of quality sleep which is at the root of many diseases and ailments.

“In the spirit of Children’s Day Celebration, Mouka enjoins families and governments alike to prioritise the welfare of the child in personal and national planning”, the company stated.