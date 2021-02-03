Mouka has rewarded its business partners, who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to its growth trajectory, with 54 brand new trucks and other fabulous gifts.

The reward, according to the company are expected to boost the morale and trade of the partners.

The trucks were presented at the Business Partners’ awards ceremony held in Lagos, recently.

Highlights of the event included a raffle draw where four lucky people won different Mouka mattresses and pillows.

President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, made a presentation on maintaining physical and emotional wellbeing during the pandemic. The medical expert also shared some research findings on safeguarding wellbeing by sleeping on quality mattresses and pillows.

Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, extolled the business partners, who stayed committed to the brand despite the current market realities. He remarked that as Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of quality mattresses and pillows for over six decades, the company has supported its business partners in various ways, especially through incentives to enhance their trade. These initiatives, he added, have immensely impacted on the growth of the organisation.

The Mouka boss reiterated that the frontline company remains committed to its partners and consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products to boost sleep and ultimately sound health.

According to him, the trucks will significantly enhance their trade, enable them to distribute and sell Mouka products to existing and potential consumers all over the country.

On the rewards, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, said this was Mouka’s way of appreciating the business partners’ loyalty. “Without them, Mouka will not achieve such impressive product penetration, which has earned it the industry’s leadership position.

He eulogisedthe distributors for being at the forefront of ensuring that consumers across the country can easily access Mouka’s range of products close to their homes.

The business partners commended the company and Mouka’s management team for upholding them in high esteem. They pledged to intensify their effort in ensuring Mouka remains the industry leader.

The event was attended by select Mouka business partners to share business best practices for increased productivity, especially when most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) strive to survive.

Mouka’s unique assortment includes quality brands such as Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses, Klinic hospital mattress, Dreamtime water-resistant mattress, and a wide range of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.