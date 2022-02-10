By Merit Ibe

Mouka has rewarded its business partners with over N111 million worth of scholarships, high-end laptops and educational materials for their children.

In addition, 15 junior staff of Mouka went home with scholarships to the tune of N5 million as an act of goodwill from the company.

Its CEO, Raymond Murphy, who praised the partners that have stayed committed and contributed immensely to the company’s growth, said their unwavering commitment is evident in their sales and distribution of Mouka’s portfolio of quality products to millions of consumers across the country.

“They have demonstrated an immense commitment to this partnership and Mouka’s revenue growth despite Nigeria’s economy for our mutual benefit. With extensive collaboration on many initiatives, they have made our brand a household name in Nigeria in pursuance of our mission of adding comfort to life.”

Managing Director, Mr Femi Fapohunda, said Mouka continued to look for ways to add comfort to the lives of its stakeholders, including its partners. “Mouka, for many, is a generational business passed from parent to child. Mouka seeks to empower the next generation of Business Partners through this initiative. We are safeguarding the future of our business by investing in our loyal business partners, their businesses and their families.”

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, said without the partners, Mouka could not achieve such impressive brand penetration, a factor that has earned it the industry’s leadership position. To reward the continued commitment of these business partners, Mouka has consistently showered them with various gifts to expand their businesses while also safeguarding their health and wellbeing.

“In the recent past, we have presented trucks to our partners to ease the burden of distribution. Likewise, most of our Business Partners and their families are on various health plans fully catered to by Mouka.

This year, we thought to ourselves, how else can we add comfort to the lives of these people whose dedication knows no bounds? We decided to reward them with over N111 million naira worth of educational support for their children to ease the burden of tuition.